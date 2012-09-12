SARAJEVO Bosnian police arrested 25 people on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, drug-trafficking and robbery in what they said was the largest crackdown on organised crime since the region's 1992-95 war and which targeted alleged Balkan crime boss Naser Kelmendi.

Organised crime flourished in the Balkans alongside wars that tore apart socialist Yugoslavia in the 1990s, leaving a region awash with weapons and a well-trodden transit route for traffickers ferrying drugs from Asia to western Europe.

Wednesday's raids, codenamed 'Lutka' (Doll), coincided with talks between Bosnia's interior minister and his counterparts from fellow former Yugoslav republics Serbia and Montenegro ahead of a security conference on Thursday in Sarajevo.

"This operation will shed light on many issues in our country and probably the region," Bosnian minister Sadik Ahmetovic told reporters after the trilateral talks.

Neither Ahmetovic nor the Bosnian police specified Kelmendi as the prime target, but media reports said a hotel he owns in Bosnia, called Casa Grande, had been searched in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Asked about Kelmendi, Ahmetovic said the Bosnian authorities knew his whereabouts.

"The suspects will be arrested sooner or later," he said, adding that there were indications some of the suspects had connections with security officials.

Montenegrin Interior Minister Ivan Brajovic dismissed media reports that Kelmendi had fled over the border to Montenegro.

KINGPIN ACT

Kelmendi, 55, is a Kosovo-born Albanian with Bosnian citizenship suspected by the United States of trafficking heroin and cocaine to Europe through the Balkans.

In June, U.S. President Barack Obama added him to a list of now 97 drug lords who face U.S. sanctions under the U.S. Kingpin Act.

With his sons and brother, Kelmendi owns a number of businesses in Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, including hotels and a trucking company.

He has been investigated in Bosnia on 13 criminal charges but never brought to trial.

The head of Bosnia's SIPA state security agency, Goran Zubac, said the operation was the most complex and largest action yet in Bosnia.

"This is the beginning of the end of organised crime in Bosnia," he said.

Wednesday's arrests are in part linked to the 2007 murder of Bosnian Muslim warlord Ramiz Delalic, who was involved in organised crime after the war.

Reports say police at the time investigated Kelmendi's possible involvement in the murder but he was never arrested.

The response of Balkan governments to organised crime has been patchy at best.

Croatia has made the most progress as it nears membership of the European Union next year, but weak governance and ingrained corruption has stymied the fight elsewhere.

Separately on Wednesday, police in Kosovo, the former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008, arrested five people and confiscated close to $1 million (620 thousand pounds) in counterfeit banknotes in the capital Pristina and the eastern town of Gnjilane.

