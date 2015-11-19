SARAJEVO Bosnia's security minister will propose a new law that expands the powers of security agencies, after a gunman killed two Bosnian army soldiers in an act which prosecutors described as terrorism.

The law would allow the state to declare an emergency and grant wider authority to security agencies, the minister, Dragan Mektic, said on Thursday.

His proposal comes a day after an attack on Bosnian soldiers and six days after armed militants killed 129 people in Paris. In the Bosnian attack, Enes Omeragic, 34, opened fire at a betting shop near an army barracks outside of Sarajevo, killing two soldiers.

As he was fleeing the scene, he threw a hand grenade and shot at a city bus. After police surrounded his nearby home, he blew himself up with another grenade.

"We have indications this was a radicalised person" based on literature and a diary found at Omeragic's home, Mektic told a news conference.

Omeragic's neighbours said that he had recently become an adherent of the ultra-conservative Salafi Muslim movement, whose members were leaving for Syria and Iraq to fight for the Islamic state.

Deputy Defence Minister Emir Suljagic said the armed forces were the target of the attack.

"This is the country where shots were fired at uniforms two times in the period of six months," he said.

In April, a gunman shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) attacked a police station in eastern Bosnia, killing one police officer and wounding two before he was shot dead. He was linked to the Sunni Wahhabi sect.

"With existing powers, we cannot fight against terrorism, we don't have capacities nor enough resources," Mektic said.

Police estimate about 200 Bosnians, including women and children, have left to join fighters in Syria's civil war over the past three years. Of those, more than 50 have returned and about 30 have been killed.

(Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Larry King)