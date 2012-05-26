A Bosnian Muslim woman cries next to a coffin during a mass funeral in Visegrad May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim woman sits near graves during a mass funeral in Visegrad May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bosnian Muslims toss 3000 roses in the River Drina, each representing people killed in the 1992-95 war, after a mass funeral in Visegrad, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim woman cries next to coffins during a mass funeral in Visegrad May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

VISEGRAD, Bosnia The bodies of 66 Bosnian Muslims, murdered and dumped in the Drina river 20 years ago, were buried in Visegrad in eastern Bosnia on Saturday, hours after a march through the town by Serb veterans of the 1992-95 war.

Nestled in the river valley, Visegrad is indicative of Bosnia's unhealed wounds. Muslims made up two-thirds of the town's 21,000 population before the war, but were driven out by Bosnian Serb forces. Just a few hundred have returned to live.

Several thousand flocked to the town on Saturday and gathered in the rain at the joint burial of the 66 victims, whose remains were recovered from the nearby Perucac lake two years ago.

The bodies had floated downstream and into the pumps of the Bajina Basta power plant, where they were discovered during repair work.

They included five children, the youngest killed at the age of three.

Coffins draped in green cloth were lowered into graves in the local cemetery, before mourners threw 3,000 roses - one for every Muslim from Visegrad killed during the war - into the Drina from the town's 16th century Ottoman bridge.

"I'm burying my nephew, who was only eight when he was killed," said Bahrija Hodzic, who said her father was also killed in the town.

They were victims of a wave of ethnic cleansing in villages and towns near Bosnia's eastern border with Serbia in spring 1992, as Bosnian Serb forces under General Ratko Mladic seized 70 percent of the country.

ACCUSED

Arrested a year ago in Serbia after 16 years as a fugitive, Mladic went on trial in The Hague this month accused of genocide.

Hours before the ceremony in Visegrad, Serb veterans of the war marched through the town to mark 20 years since the formation of the local brigade of the Bosnian Serb army.

"It is so difficult and disturbing to watch them," Hodzic said.

Drazen Perendija, a leader of the veterans, said they had gathered to pay tribute to Mladic and Bosnian Serb wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic, who is also being tried on genocide charges in The Hague.

"We are just the proud soldiers of General Mladic, who was sent as a gift from God to lead us through the war with dignity," Perendija told Reuters.

About 100,000 people died in the war and 2 million were displaced. A 1995 peace deal split the country into two, ethnically-based regions, joined by a weak central government in an unwieldy, dysfunctional joint state.

(Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Maja Zuvela; Editing by Matt Robinson and Pravin Char)