SARAJEVO Bosnia's regional constitutional court on Tuesday sent back to a regional parliament a labour law it adopted last July, citing procedural errors, in a move that endangers the country's new loan talks with the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has made adoption of new labour legislation by Bosnia's two autonomous regions, the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic, a pre-condition of talks on a new loan arrangement for the Balkan country after a previous deal expired last June.

Both regions have yawning budget deficits and rely on IMF cash to help them pay their bills. Officials had expected an IMF mission to arrive for new talks next month.

The new law, introducing more flexible labour practices and underpinning a raft of legislative changes, had led to protests in both regions by angry trade unions who said the bills would make it easier to fire workers.

In the Federation, the upper house of parliament rushed to meet the IMF terms, passing the law in July and dismissing all amendments proposed by the opposition, which in turn appealed to the Federation's constitutional court over procedural errors which they said violated the constitution.

On Tuesday, the court said that the adoption of the legislation violated parliamentary statutes and the constitution and that the law will be returned to the parliament in the form of a new bill.

"Thus, the Court considers that the labour legislation was not adopted and cannot produce legal effects," the Court's president Domin Malbasic said declaring the ruling.

The Federation government and the IMF declined to comment before receiving the official ruling.

But Lidija Bradara, chairwoman of the upper house, said the court's decision was politically motivated.

Deputies from the ruling coalition said they would push for the law to be discussed again in parliament soon and passed in a regular procedure, taking into account changes proposed by the opposition.

