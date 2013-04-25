SARAJEVO Britain-based trading and investment group Energy Financing Team (EFT) received a permit on Thursday to build a 35 megawatt (MW) hydro-power plant on the Neretva river in southeastern Bosnia at a cost of 120 million Bosnian marka (52 million pounds).

The plant is the group's second project in the Balkan country where it has begun building a 300 MW coal-fired plant near the northern town of Doboj.

EFT, which focuses on central and southeast European power markets, said it picked China's state-run hydro power engineering firm Sinohydro SINOH.UL to build the plant.

The facility, which EFT aims to connect to the grid in 2016, will consist of two units able to generate 85 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually.

The government of Bosnia's Serb Republic, one of the country's two post-war autonomous regions, in 2010 awarded a 30-year concession to EFT to build the plant.

Bosnia obtains 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power, with the rest coming from coal-fired plants. The large hydro capacity makes the Balkan country one of the few nations in the region capable of exporting electricity.

