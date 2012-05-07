SARAJEVO Local elections will be held on October 7 across Bosnia but delayed in the southern town of Mostar, where rival Bosniak and Croat parties have failed to agree on how to elect local officials, the election chief said on Monday.

The October vote is expected to reveal whether, 16 years after the 1992-95 war, politics in the Balkan country has shifted from focusing on nationalist issues to more mundane everyday problems such as the economy.

But disputes over the vote in two towns that epitomise Bosnia's divisions give little cause to believe there will be a major change of voting patterns. First is the ethnically divided city of Mostar and second is Srebrenica, where thousands of Muslim Bosniaks were killed by Bosnian Serb forces.

"The central election commission decided to postpone the election for the city council in Mostar because the conditions have not been fulfilled," the commission's head Branko Petric told a news conference.

"The further fate of the election is in the hands of lawmakers," he added, without elaborating.

Mostar is divided between Bosniaks and Croats who first fought in the war as allies against the Bosnian Serbs and then against each other.

Western peace overseers have tried for years to unite the city and create a single administration. They imposed a city statute, which the city council needed to adjust to make it conform with the state election law at least six months before the local vote was called.

But the rival ethnic parties remained locked in a row over whether a Mostar mayor should be elected indirectly and also over the ethnic quotas in the city council. Bosniaks fear they will be outvoted by majority Croats.

"We are heading towards a political vacuum in October," said a Western diplomat based in Bosnia, explaining that mandates of current Mostar councillors will expire in October and there will be nobody to replace them.

Another possible flashpoint is the eastern town of Srebrenica, where Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in 1995 in what is widely seen as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

Under the 1995 Dayton peace accords that split Bosnia into the Muslim-Croat federation and the Serb Republic, Srebrenica belongs to the latter region, so most Bosniaks who survived the massacre have settled in the federation.

Under the Western interim rulings, Bosniaks who did not live in Srebrenica could vote in previous local elections there. But that is not foreseen this time, which means that Srebrenica, which was 90 percent Bosniak before the war, will most likely be run by its present Serb majority.

International peace officials have urged local leaders to find a just solution for Srebrenica but an agreement is not in sight. Some Bosniak parties have threatened to boycott the vote in Srebrenica.

(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic)