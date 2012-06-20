BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Britain-based Energy Financing Team (EFT) on Wednesday agreed to a 350 million euro (282.2 million pounds) loan deal with China Development Bank to fund the construction of a 300 megawatt coal-fired plant in northern Bosnia.

The trading and investment group, which focuses on central and southeast Europe power markets, won a 30-year concession in 2008 to build the plant at Stanari worth 550 million euros but put the plans on hold in 2010 due to a lack of funds.

"We are in position now to kick-start the construction in 60 to 90 days," EFT Group Chairman Vuk Hamovic told reporters, adding the plant would be put on stream by the end of 2015 or early in 2016.

EFT picked Dongfang Electric Corp (600875.SS), one of China's top power equipment makers, to provide equipment and carry out construction at a cost of $415 million.

Chinese investors are increasingly targeting energy projects in the Balkans, boosting their presence and showing a willingness to take bigger risks than European rivals in a potentially lucrative market with good links to the European Union and scope for prices to rise.

The Stanari plant will have an annual output of 2,000 gigawatt-hours and will create 850 jobs once it is connected to the grid, Hamovic said. It will burn lignite from the adjacent Stanari mines, which EFT reopened in 2005.

The quality of lignite, which has a small percentage of sulphur, is thought to be the best in the region and will help the future plant comply with tight EU emissions standards.

In 2010 EFT was awarded another concession to build a 100 million euro hydro power plant on the Neretva river in southeastern Bosnia with a capacity of 35 MW and annual output of 76 GWh.

Last year EFT delivered 41.2 TWh of electricity in 20 countries, with sales amounting to 2.17 billion euros, it said.

(Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing By Michael Kahn and David Holmes)