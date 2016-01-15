SARAJEVO An Austrian peace envoy in Bosnia has received death threats written on postcards that were distributed to the public by the party of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, the envoy's office said on Friday.

Dodik's SNSD party, which holds power in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic and has frequently locked horns with peace envoy Valentin Inzko, distributed 10,000 postcards to the public ahead of the Jan. 9 anniversary of the Serb Republic's founding.

The postcards carried caricatures of Inzko and foreign judges on Bosnia's constitutional court, which had declared the Jan. 9 holiday discriminatory. The public was invited to write messages on the postcards and send them to Inzko.

Dodik, who says Bosnia is doomed and the Serb Republic destined for independence, has long called for the departure of the peace envoy and other international officials tasked with monitoring Bosnia's recovery from its 1992-95 war. Inzko has the power to sack state officials deemed to be violating the 1995 peace deal that ended the war.

Inzko's office said many of those who sent the postcards had simply expressed their political views, but that some contained offensive language, even death threats. Officials at the SNSD headquarters in the town of Banja Luka could not immediately be reached for comment.

"It should be noted that making death threats is a criminal offence and the cards in question will be handed over to the competent authorities," Inzko's office said in a statement.

"We understand that the postage for all of these postcards was prepaid, presumably by SNSD, and this raises questions about the role the party has played in facilitating death threats."

The Bosnian Serbs mark 'Statehood Day' on Jan. 9, the day in 1992 when they declared independence from Bosnia ahead of a war that claimed 100,000 lives.

But Bosnia's constitutional court ruled in November that the date should be changed because it coincides with an Orthodox Christian holiday and is therefore considered discriminatory to non-Serbs who also live in the region.

