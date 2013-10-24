The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

SARAJEVO The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider a request by Bosnia's authorities to extend and enlarge a stand-by arrangement it currently has with the Balkan country, the head of the IMF mission in Bosnia told Reuters on Thursday.

"Given the track record of the authorities under the current stand-by arrangement, the IMF is happy to consider this request in November, when its mission visits," Ruben Atoyan said, adding that the decision would depend on the strength of the government's economic policies.

Atoyan said the IMF's Executive Board will approve on October 28 the disbursement of a new 48 million euro ($66.16 million) tranche to Bosnia under a 385 million euro deal concluded in September 2012, because the authorities have met its terms.

