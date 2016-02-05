Fahrudin Radoncic, a Bosnian media tycoon and candidate for the Muslim member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency in the October 3 general elections, talks to Reuters in his office in Sarajevo, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

SARAJEVO A Bosnian tycoon and head of a party in the ruling coalition was indicted on Friday of organising a criminal group to obstruct justice and offer political favours in a high-profile court case against an accused Balkan drug boss.

The arrest in late January of Fahrudin Radoncic, a former owner of Bosnia's largest newspaper, Dnevni Avaz, and leader of the co-ruling Union for Better Future (SBB) party, sent shockwaves across the Balkan country weeks before it is expected to formally apply for European Union membership.

The SBB said it was concerned about the prosecutor's "hasty" decision to indict Radoncic but that the party was convinced of his innocence in the "obviously politically fabricated process".

Radoncic's partners in the ruling coalition have said their political alliance would not be affected by the arrest. It is not clear if the indictment might change their stance.

Bosnia's chief prosecutor for organised crime and corruption said that Radoncic had organised and led a group which included three other people, including two SBB officials who had been detained earlier on charges of interfering in the drug trial.

According to the prosecution, Radoncic ordered Bakir Dautbasic, state secretary at the Bosnian security ministry and a candidate to become transport and communication minister, and his wife Bilsena Sahman, to exert pressure on a witness in the trial of Naser Kelmendi, a Kosovo-born ethnic Albanian.

Kelmendi, who holds Bosnian citizenship and is on a U.S. blacklist of alleged drug kinpins, was arrested in Kosovo in 2013 on a Bosnian warrant over alleged involvement in organised crime and the 2007 killing of former Bosnian warlord Ramiz Delalic.

His lawyer Besnik Berisha has said Radoncic's arrest had nothing to do with the Kelmendi trial because he was not a defendant but only a witness at that trial.

Bosnian authorities have been unable to secure Kelmendi's handover because of the lack of an extradition accord between the two countries. He is on trial in Kosovo on charges of trafficking drugs, organised crime and the murder of Delalic.

