Workers with placards protest in Sarajevo May 30, 2013. Thousands of workers took to the streets in the Bosnian capital on Thursday to request more rights in the first mass protest in years in the impoverished Balkan country. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SARAJEVO Thousands of workers took to the streets in Sarajevo on Thursday to protest at Bosnia's lack of progress towards Europe's mainstream that has scared off foreign investment in the impoverished Balkan country.

They demanded stronger labour laws and regular payment of health and social insurance but more broadly better conditions for investors, progress in market reforms and action leading Bosnia towards European Union membership.

Around 5,000 people from the Muslim-Croat federation, which together with the Serb Republic makes up Bosnia, took part in the peaceful rally staged by various trade unions.

"Gentlemen, your deadlines have expired," senior union official Salih Kruscica said, addressing the government and parliament in the capital. "Either work or leave."

The unions will stage "permanent protests throughout the year, unless they (politicians) respond accordingly," Kruscica said to massive applause from the protesters.

Bosnia, divided after the 1992-95 war into two highly autonomous entities under a weak central government, has been hit hard by the economic crisis in the EU, its main trading partner.

Bickering between Bosnia's rival Serb, Bosniak (Muslim) and Croat leaders and corruption has blocked reforms needed for progress towards EU and NATO membership and deterred foreign investors, leaving Bosnia lagging behind its neighbours.

"Get out, you thieves!" chanted protesters, who carried banners reading, "We shall not be slaves," while marching past government buildings and blowing whistles.

The public sector and administration are the biggest employers in Bosnia, whose 28 unemployment rate is the highest in the Balkans, and the country depends on exports of electricity and metal for growth.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Heinrich)