WASHINGTON Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will lead the U.S. delegation to Bosnia on Saturday at the commemoration of the Srebrenica genocide that happened 20 years ago, the White House said on Wednesday.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will also be part of the bipartisan 10-member delegation, along with Senators Roger Wicker and Jeanne Shaheen, and Representatives Eliot Engel and Peter King, the White House said.

