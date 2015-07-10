Members of a family search the coffins of their relatives who were victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, at the Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman cry next to coffins of her relatives who were victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women read a list with the names of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman reacts as she stands near a relative's grave, at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

MOSCOW Russia called on Friday for all people responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys to be brought to justice.

"We strongly advocate that all persons who participated in these and other crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina should face justice and be punished as soon as possible," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in statement.

On Wednesday, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned the massacre as a genocide to mark its 20th anniversary. [ID:nL1N0ZO14A]

