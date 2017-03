SARAJEVO Police used water cannon on Friday to disperse protesters who were trying to enter Bosnia's presidency building in the capital Sarajevo on the third day of the worst civil unrest the country has seen since the 1991-95 war.

A Reuters reporter on the scene said two cars and a police guard's cabin were set on fire in front of the presidency building and black smoke could be seen from afar.

(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Williams)