ROME Silvio Berlusconi's closest ally, Northern League leader Umberto Bossi, on Tuesday called on the Italian prime minister to bow to intense market and political pressure to resign.

"We asked the prime minister to stand down," Bossi told reporters on the margins of parliament ahead of a closely watched vote later on Tuesday. Bossi met with Berlsusconi late on Monday.

The Northern League leader said Berlusconi should be replaced by the secretary of his ruling People of Freedom party, Angelino Alfano.

(Reporting By Paolo Biondi)