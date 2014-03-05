PARIS French ship supplier Bourbon (GPBN.PA) expects to be spared from a sectoral slowdown in investment by its oil company clients which it said would increase spending on deepwater offshore projects by 10 percent annually over the next three years.

After a sustained rise in oil prices encouraged producers to spend more on exploration in increasingly remote areas, oil companies have recently come under pressure from shareholders to rein in spending and improve returns.

France's Total (TOTF.PA), one of Bourbon's main clients along with Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Petrobras (PETR4.SA), said earlier this year it would scale back capital spending.

"You have to look at how significant these investment cuts are," Bourbon Chief Executive Christian Lefevre said on a conference call as he presented the group's annual results. "At first glance, not so big.

"You also have to look at where the cuts will take place, in the offshore, onshore or downstream sector. Offshore investments are not affected."

Bourbon said it expected average spending in deepwater offshore to grow by about 10 percent annually over the next three years, while spending in the shallow water market would rise by about 7 percent.

The group also said the subsea services market was buoyed by the growing number of subsea wellheads and the development of new deepwater oil fields.

For 2014, Bourbon forecast a sales rise of 8-10 percent, after a 10.5 percent increase in 2013 to 1.31 billion euros, and a slight improvement in its operating margin.

The group said core profit rose 41.7 percent in 2013 to 575.7 million euros ($791 million), while net profit rose 169.5 percent to 143.4 million, driven by price increases and capital gains on vessel sales.

This came ahead of the average estimate for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 394 million euros and for net profit of 137 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll.

Bourbon proposed paying a dividend of 1 euro per share on 2013 results, up 34 percent from the previous year.

The group, which ran a fleet of 485 vessels at the end of 2013 ranging from tugs that can tow oil drilling rigs to fast crewboats that can move personnel between offshore platforms, is taking delivery of 42 vessels this year and 12 more in 2015.

It said its plan to sell $2.5 billion worth of ships, choosing instead to charter them for a period of 10 years, was "well under way".

Bourbon cut its net debt to 1.74 billion euros at end-2013 from 2.2 billion at end-June.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by James Regan)