PARIS Martin Bouygues, the head of France's construction-to-media conglomerate and controlling shareholder, said on Tuesday that so far "nothing concrete" has come about on talks towards a sale of Bouygues Telecom to a rival operator.

Answering questions before France's parliament on Tuesday, Martin Bouygues was asked whether his strategy was to seek to merge with one of the other French operators.

"For the time being, nothing is happening in this area," he told the National Assembly.

He did not exclude the possibility that consolidation could happen eventually.

"If one operator or another wants to study opportunities, then why not? But why should Bouygues Telecom be the sucker in such consolidation?" Bouygues said.

Bouygues Telecom, which has been hardest hit by the arrival of low-cost player Iliad to the mobile area, has been at the centre of takeover speculation in recent months.

Sources earlier told Reuters that Bouygues had held informal discussions with Iliad and market leader Orange over a potential deal, but they had foundered over price expectations and other issues.

