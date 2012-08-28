PARIS French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) posted sharply lower first-half profits on Tuesday as its mobile telecoms business struggled against tough new competitor Iliad (ILD.PA).

The group, which also operates construction, road-building and television broadcasting businesses, cut its annual profit forecast for its telecoms division unit by roughly 12 percent as a result of the tumult in the French mobile market.

France's mobile players, which also include market leader France Telecom FTE.PA and Vivendi's SFR (VIV.PA), have been thrown into a price war since the January launch of Iliad's 'Free Mobile' service, which offers lower prices and simpler tariffs with two offers at 2 or 19.99 euros per month.

The company said on Tuesday it was now predicting Bouygues Telecom's earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be 900 million euros this year, down from its previous forecast of 1.02 billion euros. It is already in the throes of cutting 556 jobs from a total workforce of 10,000 in the division as part of a 300 million euro cost-cutting plan.

"Bouygues Telecom is facing deep-seated changes on the mobile market, significantly denting its financial performance," the company said in a statement.

All the mobile operators in France have lost customers to Iliad, which signed up 2.6 million customers in the first quarter, although the pace of defections has slowed at France Telecom and Bouygues in the second quarter. Bouygues lost 71,000 customers in the second quarter, compared with 379,000 in the first quarter.

SFR will report results on Thursday, and Iliad on Friday.

The Bouygues group's revenue rose 2 percent to 15.5 billion euros in the first half of the year, slightly ahead of the consensus market forecast, helped by the construction business, where long-term projects proved less sensitive to economic shocks.

Bouygues also increased its 2012 sales target by 150 million euros to 32.8 billion euros because of the impact of two acquisitions.

The group had earlier raised its sales forecast after the first quarter thanks to strong demand in construction. The construction order book rose 13 percent in the quarter to "a new record level" of 28.6 billion euros, the company said.

However, operating profit fell 37 percent to 476 million euros in the first half, hit by the weakness in telecoms, while net profit fell 29 percent to 278 million euros.

The profit figures were worse than analysts had expected, with the consensus forecast provided by the company being an operating profit of 529 million euros and net profit of 310 million euros.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)