PARIS France's Bouygues will hold a board meeting at 1600 GMT on Tuesday to discuss European cable and telecoms group Altice's offer to buy its Bouygues Telecom unit through Numericable-SFR, a source said.

Bouygues will weigh the financial conditions, price, antitrust implications and potential government resistance, as well as whether the deal could lead to major job cuts, the source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

"The deal is far from done, and the board will take account of several factors, not just the size of the cheque," the source said, asking not to be identified.

