Company logos for French telecom operator Orange, on a tablet screen, and Bouygues Telecom, on a mobile phone screen, are seen in this illustration photo taken in Nice, France, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS France's biggest telecom stocks all fell sharply on Monday following the breakdown of tie-up talks between Orange and Bouygues that would have reduced the number of competing operators in the country from four to three.

As of 0718 GMT, Bouygues (BOUY.PA) was 15.9 percent lower, with Numericable SFR NUME.PA down 14.9 percent, Iliad (ILD.PA) down 12.9 percent and Orange (ORAN.PA) down 5.4 percent.

Orange-Bouygues talks aimed at creating a dominant French telecoms operator collapsed on Friday, ending an attempt to ease a price war that has ravaged sector margins.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Geert De Clercq)