Boxing - Nick Blackwell v Chris Eubank Jnr British Middleweight Title - The SSE Arena, Wembley - 26/3/16Nick Blackwell during the fightMandatory Credit: Action Images / Adam HoltEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Nick Blackwell has announced his retirement from boxing after sustaining serious injuries against Chris Eubank Jr. in the British middleweight title fight last month that left him in an induced coma with bleeding in his brain.

"No that's me done," Blackwell tweeted after being asked by on the social media site if he would be making a comeback.

"I can't put my friends and family and self through that again but I'll still be involved."

Blackwell, a former British middleweight champion, told Eubank Jr. that he held no grudges after he collapsed in the ring. The fight was called off in the 10th round because of swelling over his left eye.

After the 25-year-old emerged from the coma, he posted a message of thanks for the support he had received, leading Eubank Jr. to ask after his well-being on Twitter.

Blackwell replied saying, "No hard feelings, we were both there doing a job and it was unfortunate for what happened but I hope your OK champ."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)