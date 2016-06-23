Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
British boxer Anthony Joshua's weaknesses will be exposed when he defends his IBF world heavyweight title, his opponent Dominic Breazeale has said as the American returns to London for the first time since his 2012 Olympics nightmare.
Olympic champion Joshua, who won the world heavyweight crown in only his 16th professional fight, will put up his first defence of the title against Californian Breazeale on Saturday.
"Joshua has a lot of weaknesses. Joshua doesn't have much of a jaw, I understand that he is really robotic," the 30-year-old told British media.
"He has a little speed, a little power, it's the heavyweight game that is what we do.
"He's (Joshua) very raw for having 16 fights. I have definitely had tougher fights than Joshua."
With a record of 17-0, Breazeale is undefeated as a professional and appeared at the 2012 London Olympics, where he lost in the first round.
"Everything from coaching to arrival in London didn't have a lot of education put into it," he added. "You had no idea who was in the competition, no idea who you were fighting."
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.