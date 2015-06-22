George Groves gestures during the official weigh-in with Carl Froch at Wembley Arena in London May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON British boxer George Groves suffered a minor head injury in a boating accident on Monday but the incident will not impact his Las Vegas fight with Badou Jack for the WBC super-middleweight title, his management said.

Groves has been training with the Royal Marines in Plymouth, on Britain's south-west coast, for the fight which is expected to take place in August or September.

The 27-year-old, who was knocked out by Carl Froch in the WBA and IBF super-middleweight title fight last year, was taken to hospital for his injury but was released.

"We can confirm that a minor incident took place on Monday afternoon as part of his preparation for his forthcoming WBC super-middleweight world championship fight with Badou Jack scheduled to take place in the United States in late August or early September," Groves' management Sauerland Promotions said in a statement.

"George was taken to hospital for precautionary checks but immediately released following the incident that took place while taking part in a boat activity with the Marines. The injury will not affect his preparations for the Jack fight and he will continue his training camp as planned."

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Frank Pingue)