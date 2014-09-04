IBF world champion Kell Brook is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed in the leg while on holiday in Tenerife, his promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Thursday.

Brook, who beat American Shawn Porter on points last month to claim the IBF welterweight title, is understood to have been involved in an altercation at an apartment complex in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Kell was stabbed last night in Tenerife," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Obviously our thoughts at the moment are with Kell and hopefully by the sound of things he is in a stable condition and hopefully he's on the mend."

A spokeswoman for Spain's Guardia Civil said: "This morning a 28-year-old British man was stabbed at Golf del Sur in San Miguel de Abona.

"He was stabbed in the left leg and is hospitalised. He lost a lot of blood. There are no arrests at this time and the Guardia Civil are investigating."

Hearn had previously hoped to schedule a homecoming fight for Brook in early December but said the injury could prevent the Sheffield-born fighter's ability to train before the potential bout.

"Obviously there are disruptions for those plans but we'll wait for more information to assess the injury," Hearn added.

"Hopefully after a couple of weeks it'll be healed and he'll be able to start training. At the moment December 5th is looking unclear though."

Brook, who is unbeaten in 33 fights since turning professional in 2004, was stabbed previously during an incident in Sheffield in 2007.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)