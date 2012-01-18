LONDON Heavyweight title challenger Dereck Chisora has labelled fellow Briton David Haye embarrassing and told the former WBA champion to forget about coming out of retirement.

Haye, who was beaten last July by Vladimir Klitschko in Hamburg, retired in October but has been offered a way back with a fight against Klitschko's older brother, WBC belt holder Vitali later this year.

Last year Haye said a fight with one of the brothers was the only thing he would consider returning to the ring for.

Chisora, who fights Vitali in Munich next month having twice been denied title fights with Vladimir after the Ukrainian pulled out injured both times, feels Haye should hang up his gloves for good.

"Haye had his chance to back up all the pre-fight bull he came out with against Vladimir, but he put up that embarrassing performance and then topped it by blaming it on (an) injured little toe," Chisora said in a statement issued by his promoter Frank Warren on Wednesday.

"I can't see how the British public will forget about that and now he's coming out with the same bull again by saying that he will go to war and win his title back if he gets Vitali.

"I think it's just embarrassing, Vladimir made a laughing stock out of him and Vitali would knock him out. Haye should just stay retired and out of the sport, he had his time and failed on his biggest night, now I'm going to go out there and show him how to fight a Klitschko."

Chisora is preparing for the biggest fight of his career at his north London gym and is confident of producing a shock.

"One thing's for sure, I won't by going into the ring like a scared rabbit like Haye did, I'm going to give it everything I've got to win the world title," he said.

"It's a big job, but I'm going out to Germany with the aim of ending the Klitschko reign of heavyweight boxing, starting with Vitali."

