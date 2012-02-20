MUNICH British boxer David Haye is wanted for questioning by German police over his brawl with fellow British heavyweight Dereck Chisora following a WBC title clash in Munich on Saturday, a police spokesman said Monday.

Chisora, beaten by Ukrainian Vitali Klitschko in an unanimous points decision in their heavyweight title bout in Munich, has already been questioned and released by police over the incident in the post-fight news conference.

"Of course we still want to talk to Mr Haye and question him to find out about his involvement," Munich police spokesman Wolfgang Wenger said.

"There are of course investigations centred on him and the prosecutor will decide here how to get hold of him, whether this will happen in England or here. The judiciary must decide how to proceed."

The British Boxing Board of Control has ordered Chisora to appear at a hearing on March 14 to explain his part in the disgraceful scenes during the post-fight press conference and before the fight when he slapped Klitschko at the weigh-in.

"Mr. Dereck Chisora has been called to appear before the Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control on Wednesday, 14th March 2012 under Regulation 25 (misconduct) with regard to his behaviour prior, during and after his contest for the World Boxing Council Heavyweight Championship against Vitali Klitschko," a BBBC statement said.

Chisora issued a statement through promoter Frank Warren on Monday, apologising for his behaviour.

"I have let my family, my team and worst of all the sport I love down. I acknowledge that my actions were totally unprofessional, with or without provocation," Chisora said.

"Now, with a cool head and the benefit of hindsight, my actions at the weekend were regretable to say the least and I am deeply embarrassed at the scenes reported in the media."

Haye, the former world heavyweight champion who lost to Klitschko's brother Vladimir last July, had been attending the bout and news conference as a television pundit.

He exchanged comments with Klitschko's manager Bernd Boente and Chisora and situation degenerated when Chisora got up to confront his fellow Briton and the pair traded blows. Haye's manager Adam Booth suffered a cut head during the brawl.

The 31-year-old Haye said he fled Germany due to the death threats he received from Chisora before adding he would "happily assist the boxing authorities with any investigation they wish to launch".

"I realise I am no angel - and don't mind a bit of professional trash-talk to help raise boxing's profile - but, during my 21 years in the sport, I have never been involved in, or even witnessed, such a serious fracas," Haye said in a statement.

"It goes without saying, I am bitterly disappointed to have been a part of what transpired on Saturday evening."

The BBBC's General Secretary Robert Smith said both Chisora and Haye, who retired in October, could face life bans.

"It's a possibility," Smith told BBC Radio 5 live. "The board have many powers. They can fine, they can suspend and they can withdraw a licence."

During the post-bout fracas Chisora was heard to say he would "shoot and burn" Haye.

Police spokesman Wenger added: "We need to question Mr Haye and the others who were involved and then we need to decide if there will be further questioning. The investigations are underway and these need time and thoroughness.

"This is also part of the investigations. From what we can see in the videos, and of course there may also be other evidence, it seems to be a case of assault, as well as suspicion of grievous bodily harm because perhaps a bottle or tripod was also used to hit someone.

"This is grievous bodily harm. A threat would be if an actual threat was made to the life of another. This still needs to be clarified."

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Mark Meadows and Pritha Sarkar)