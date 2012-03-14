British boxer Dereck Chisora arrives for the WBA heavyweight world championship fight between Alexander Povetkin of Russia and Marco Huck of Germany in Stuttgart February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON Heavyweight Dereck Chisora had his licence withdrawn by British professional boxing's governing body on Wednesday for a post-fight brawl with compatriot David Haye in Munich last month.

"Dereck Chisora is not a fit and proper person to hold a licence," the board's general secretary Robert Smith declared after a meeting in Cardiff attended by the Zimbabwe-born boxer.

"It has been withdrawn immediately."

No duration for the withdrawal was given, however.

Chisora had already been banned indefinitely by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for what it called "one of the worst behaviours ever by a professional" after he lost on points to their heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko.

Chisora, who had slapped Klitschko on the cheek at the weigh-in and spat water in the face of younger brother Vladimir in pre-fight ceremonies, clashed with Haye at a news conference after his defeat.

Haye, a former world champion who lost to Vladimir Klitschko in July and does not hold a licence since he announced his retirement in October, had been attending the bout as a television pundit.

His manager Adam Booth suffered a cut head during the fracas, in which Chisora was heard shouting that he would "shoot and burn" Haye.

"The British Boxing Board of Control deplore what occurred at the weigh-in, in the ring before the contest commenced and at the post contest press conference," Smith said in a statement.

"Such behaviour brought the sport of boxing, the British Boxing Board of Control and all licence holders into disrepute.

"Dereck Chisora, on his own admission, did not behave in a manner consistent with that of a professional boxer and let down, not only himself and his family, but, also, all those licence holders who behave in a professional manner."

The boxer's promoter Frank Warren said he would consider whether to appeal the decision.

Chisora had apologised before the hearing, saying he had let down his family and the sport and acknowledging that he had behaved in an unprofessional manner.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)