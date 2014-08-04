LONDON A father of five amateur boxers who trafficked anabolic steroids with the help of his daughter has been banned from all sport for life in a landmark case for UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), the organisation said on Monday.

Philip Tinklin is the first 'support person' handed a lifetime ban by UKAD after an investigation involving Welsh police found that he supplied Class C substances.

His daughter Sophie, an aspiring fighter, was given a four-year ban for her role in distributing the prohibited substances although there was no suggestion she was doping, according to the findings in the final decision of the UKAD tribunal.

While not an official boxing coach, UKAD decided that Tinklin's involvement in his daughter's and others young boxer's careers was "significant" meaning he fell within the definition of 'Athlete Support Personnel' and could therefore be banned under anti-doping regulations.

"This is another landmark case for UK Anti-Doping – a first lifetime ban for a support person and a significant illustration of the value of our ongoing collaboration with the law enforcement community," UK Anti-Doping chief executive Andy Parkinson said in a statement.

"In 2009, UKAD set out to be an intelligence-led anti-doping organisation. Today shows how far we have come in achieving that aim and underlines the direction the anti-doping community is moving in.

"Anyone involved in the trafficking of performance enhancing substances has no place in sport."

Tinklin, who had several batches of prohibited substances including testosterone and stanozolol seized by police from his home in July 2012, had disputed that he was bound under the jurisdiction of the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association's (WABA) anti-doping rules.

He pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of possessing and supplying prohibited substances between October 2011 and July 2012 and was given a one-year conditional discharge.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)