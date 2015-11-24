LONDON Tyson Fury, the British heavyweight boxer who fights for the world title in Germany on Saturday, says boxing has a "big problem" with doping and that the only way to combat it is to make drugs legal in all sports.

In the latest in a round of interviews publicising his challenge for Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko's three world titles in Dusseldorf at the weekend, the controversial Fury said he could tell if any sportsman had been doping.

"I can look at a man and tell you if he's full of drugs by one glance at his body with his top off," he told BBC radio. "Boxing has got a big problem with drugs.

"Why don't they make drugs totally legal in sports and then it would be fully fair?

"You can't tell me these sports people aren't taking drugs when they look like Greek gods.

"You can train for 100 years and your body will never look like that.

"But if a man wants to pump himself full of drugs it's only shortening his life."

Robert Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, told the BBC on Tuesday that he did not believe doping was a major problem in the sport.

A statement from board said it was "committed in its fight against drug use in professional boxing" and has "an extensive programme of out-of-competition testing and in-competition testing".

