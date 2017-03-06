LONDON Britain's former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he will make a comeback against an unnamed opponent in May, even though he is under a provisional suspension from the sport.

"Breaking news. Return of the MAC. May 13th, working on an opponent, more news to follow," he tweeted on Monday.

The 28-year-old has not fought since beating Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko to become world champion in November 2015, subsequently pulling out of a rematch twice.

He vacated his WBO and WBA belts last year, revealing he was seeking medical help, after telling Rolling Stone magazine that he had taken cocaine to help his depression.

Fury's licence was "suspended pending further investigation" by the British Boxing Board of Control.

He was also charged with a rule violation by UK Anti-Doping after a urine sample from February 2015 showed traces of the banned stimulant nandrolone. He has denied any wrongdoing.

A provisional UKAD suspension was lifted on appeal but Fury faces an anti-doping tribunal, though no date has been set.

