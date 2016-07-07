Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko v Tyson Fury WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Title's - Esprit Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - 28/11/15Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury at the end of a roundAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's much-anticipated rematch with former title holder Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held in Manchester on Oct. 29.

"Sixteen weeks Saturday till I blast @Klitschko spark out... can't wait #manchesteroctober29," the British boxer said on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old had been due to defend his WBA and WBO crowns against the same opponent at the same venue on July 9 but had to pull out after spraining his ankle in training.

Fury claimed the WBO, WBA and IBF belts after scoring a shock points win over the Ukrainian in November, inflicting his first defeat in 11 years.

The Briton was then stripped of the IBF title, which is now held by compatriot Anthony Joshua, for agreeing a rematch with Klitschko rather than facing their mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Fury recently denied an allegation of doping after a Sunday newspaper said he was under investigation.

Klitschko's manager Bernd Boente has asked for a full investigation of the champion by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

Fury, who is unbeaten in 25 professional fights, 18 of them won by knockout, caused controversy in May 2015 when he made homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic comments in a video posted online.

Although he has since apologised, Klitschko said the sport would be better off without a champion like Fury and that he should be banned from boxing.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)