LONDON Anyone involved in the proposed heavyweight fight between David Haye and Dereck Chisora at West Ham United's Upton Park stadium on July 14 will be stripped of their licence, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) said on Wednesday.

The pair were involved in a brawl at a news conference following Chisora's defeat by WBC title holder Vitali Klitschko in February and neither holds a British licence so the bout is being sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation.

"For the avoidance of doubt, any member of the British Boxing Board of Control who participates in any way in such a promotion will be deemed to have terminated his/her membership of the British Boxing Board of Control and his/her licence therewith," the BBBC said in a statement (www.bbbofc.com/notices/09-05-12).

"Those behind this proposal are not concerned with the interests of the sport of professional boxing.

"Any member who participates in such a promotion would bring the sport of boxing into disrepute and would wholly undermine the authority of the British Boxing Board of Control.

"This is nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the decision of the Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control, in respect of Dereck Chisora, for monetary gain," it added.

Zimbabwe-born Chisora, who is managed by Frank Warren, had his licence withdrawn by the BBBC in March following the brawl although he is appealing the decision.

Chisora had already been banned indefinitely by the World Boxing Council for what it called "one of the worst behaviours ever by a professional".

Former WBA world heavyweight champion Haye did not renew his licence after announcing his retirement last October.

"The British Boxing Board of Control has made its position clear to the Luxembourg Boxing Federation, the European Boxing Union and World Sanctioning Organisations and has already received strong support for its stance," the BBBC said.

(Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ken Ferris)