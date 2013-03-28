Britain's David Haye celebrates his fifth round knockout over opponent Dereck Chisora in their fight for the vacant WBO and WBA International Heavyweight Championship at Upton Park in London July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON David Haye will return to the ring against an unnamed opponent, rather than wait for one of the Klitschko brothers to give him a world title shot, the former heavyweight champion said on Thursday.

Briton Haye, who lost his WBA belt in July 2011 against Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko before beating Dereck Chisora 12 months later, said he is planning two fights in 2013.

The first will be at the Manchester Arena on June 29.

Haye has consistently said he would like to fight the elder Klitschko brother and WBC champion Vitali, but has yet to decide who he will fight next.

"Instead of sitting around and waiting another year, I want to get back in there," Haye told reporters.

"I'm happy to be back. A year is long enough time to wait for someone to phone you.

"I was hoping Vitali would be a man of his word and fight me after I did what he and his team wanted me to do and beat Dereck Chisora.

"We have been sitting around, waiting for the phone to ring, but that hasn't happened. We have sent some e-mails but they have fallen on deaf ears."

The 32-year-old Haye is no stranger to controversy and was involved in an ugly brawl with Chisora at a news conference in Munich in February 2012.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)