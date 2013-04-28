Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Former world heavyweight champion David Haye will fight German Manuel Charr on June 29 in Manchester, the Briton's promotion team said on Sunday.
Haye, who lost his WBA belt in July 2011 to Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko before beating Dereck Chisora 12 months later, faces Charr who has won all but one of his 24 professional bouts.
His only defeat came against Klitschko's older brother Vitaly last September when the Ukrainian retained his WBC title when the referee stopped the contest in the fourth round after Charr sustained a deep cut above his right eye.
Haye, who wants one of the Klitschko brothers to give him a world title shot, has a professional record of 26 wins and two defeats.
"(Haye) is determined to add another world title to his collection and sees his June 29 opponent as the next step towards doing just that," Haye's promoters said in a statement.
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.