British Boxer and WBA champion David Haye poses during his weigh-in in Hamburg July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Former world heavyweight champion David Haye will fight German Manuel Charr on June 29 in Manchester, the Briton's promotion team said on Sunday.

Haye, who lost his WBA belt in July 2011 to Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko before beating Dereck Chisora 12 months later, faces Charr who has won all but one of his 24 professional bouts.

His only defeat came against Klitschko's older brother Vitaly last September when the Ukrainian retained his WBC title when the referee stopped the contest in the fourth round after Charr sustained a deep cut above his right eye.

Haye, who wants one of the Klitschko brothers to give him a world title shot, has a professional record of 26 wins and two defeats.

"(Haye) is determined to add another world title to his collection and sees his June 29 opponent as the next step towards doing just that," Haye's promoters said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows)