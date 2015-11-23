English boxer David Haye stands on the sideline before the Minnesota Vikings met the Pittsburgh Steelers in their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON David Haye is set to announce on Tuesday that he will return to boxing in a bid to regain the world heavyweight title he lost to Wladimir Klitschko four years ago.

The Briton, who has not fought for three years since he defeated compatriot Dereck Chisora, has called a news conference in London at which, according to British media reports, he will deliver his comeback plans alongside his next opponent.

Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman tweeted on Saturday that Haye could be the only man who can beat Klitschko.

Haye responded by tweeting: "You sure know your stuff George Foreman and you'll be happy to know I'll be back to regain the heavyweight crown #HayemakerIsBack."

The 35-year-old "Hayemaker" has been sparring with Shane McGuigan, son of former world champion Barry McGuigan, and has his eye on reclaiming the world title he won off giant Russian Nikolay Valuev in 2009 and defended successfully twice.

Haye then lost a unanimous points decision to Ukrainian Klitschko -- only his second defeat in a 28-fight career.

Klitschko will on Saturday attempt to maintain his 11-year unbeaten streak against another British challenger, Tyson Fury, in a world title fight in Duesseldorf, Germany.

