Boxing - David Haye Press Conference - O2 Arena, London - 24/11/15David Haye and Mark De Mori pose after the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

LONDON Britain's former WBA world heavyweight champion David Haye will make his comeback after three years against Australian Mark de Mori on Jan. 16 in London, he announced on Tuesday.

Haye, who lost his title to Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko four years ago, plans eventually to take on fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and then wants a another shot at the world title.

"It's unfinished business," Haye, 35, told Sky Sports News.

"Three and a half years is a long time out of the ring but I'm fully fit now.

"The heavyweight division is a fantastic place at the moment and I want to get back into it.

"I'm going to go on and become the heavyweight champion of the world."

Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman tweeted on Saturday that Haye could be the only man who can beat Klitschko, who has not lost for 11 years.

De Mori, 33, who fights out of Croatia, has a record of one defeat in more than 30 bouts and is in the WBA top 10.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue)