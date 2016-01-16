Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
LONDON Former world heavyweight champion David Haye, returning after a three-and-a-half year retirement from the ring, knocked out Australian Mark de Mori in the first round of their non-title bout at the O2 Arena on Saturday.
"I felt so cool and calm in there. I don't believe any heavyweight out there could have taken those punches," said the 35-year-old Briton.
Haye, who lost his title to Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko 4-1/2 years ago, plans to take on fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and then wants another shot at the world crown.
"I believe that's a fight that could be made later in the year," he said of the projected bout with Joshua.
LONDON Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.