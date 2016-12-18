Dec 17, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Joe Smith Jr. in the has his arm raised after defeating Bernard Hopkins (not pictured) in their light heavyweight boxing fight at The Forum. Smith Jr. won with a TKO in round 7. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 17, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bernard Hopkins receives medical attention after he fell out of the ring in seventh round. Hopkins did not return to the ring in the required 20 seconds and Joe Smith Jr. was awarded the win on a TKO in their light heavyweight boxing fight at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 17, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Judge Thomas Taylor clears the area after Bernard Hopkins fell out of the ring in the seventh round. Hopkins did not return to the ring in the required 20 seconds and Joe Smith Jr. was awarded the win on a TKO in their light heavyweight boxing fight at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 17, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bernard Hopkins reacts as he receives medical attention after he fell out of the ring in seventh round. Hopkins did not return to the ring in the required 20 seconds and Joe Smith Jr. was awarded the win on a TKO in their light heavyweight boxing fight at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 17, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bernard Hopkins (red tape) is knocked out of the ring by Joe Smith Jr. (blue Tape) in the seventh round of their light heavyweight boxing fight at The Forum. Smith Jr. won with a TKO in round 7. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former world champion Bernard Hopkins' long and illustrious career ended in a brutal defeat when the 51-year-old light heavyweight was knocked out of the ring in the eighth round of his final fight in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A month short of his 52nd birthday, Hopkins lost by technical knockout to fellow American Joe Smith Jr at the iconic Forum when he failed to return to the ring within 20 seconds of being punched through the ropes.

Hopkins had not fought since a crushing loss to Russian Sergey Kovalev two years ago and his first ever defeat inside the distance looked increasingly likely as the bout progressed against a man ranked second by the World Boxing Council.

Already ahead on points on two of the judges' scorecards, Smith ended the fight when he delivered a series of devastating blows to Hopkins' head, culminating with a left hook that sent the veteran between the ropes and onto the Forum floor.

Hopkins appeared to land on his head but remained conscious and was helped to his feet but could not make his way back into the ring within the 20-second time limit.

Despite the brutality of his defeat to the former construction worker from New York, Hopkins said he was still in with a chance until he was sent into the crowd.

"I'm really still in shock they going to give him the fight," he told HBO television, before confirming that it was his final bout.

"He shoved me out of the ring. I believe I hit my head. My ankle (twisted) when I hit the ground.

"I couldn't stand up on my feet. I know for a fact if I wouldn't have got pushed out of the ring... I believe he was started to fade out and I was starting to come on stronger."

The victorious Smith described the final moments.

"I seen him fall and I kept hitting him," the 27-year-old said in a post-fight interview.

"I landed that left hook at the end there to finish the job. I hit him with four or five clean shots there, good shots right on the button.

"I didn't expect him to get up but he is a true champion. I came here to do my job. This is my coming out party. I had to finish him."

Hopkins heads into retirement with a 55-8-2-2 professional record that includes 32 knockouts and registered a record 20 defences of his world middleweight title from 1995 to 2005.

Smith improved to 22-1 after successfully defending his WBC International title for the first time.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien)