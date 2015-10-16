Venus braves the weather to beat Brazilian, Vesnina stunned
Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.
LONDON Britain's Kell Brook has pulled out of his IBF world welterweight title fight against Argentina's Diego Chaves next week because of a rib injury sustained while sparring.
Unbeaten Brook's third defence of his belt had been due to take place in Sheffield on Oct. 24.
"It's always a bitter blow when an injury causes a fight to be postponed, especially so close to the event," promoter Eddie Hearn said in a statement.
"Kell picked up a rib injury in sparring yesterday and spent most of the day at hospital yesterday. He was desperate to fight but it was simply impossible and we will now look to reschedule the bout for the end of the year."
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic made a strong return to competition on Friday by beating Viktor Troicki 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round of the Miami Open.