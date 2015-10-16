Football - Sheffield United v Rochdale - Sky Bet Football League One - Bramall Lane - 10/10/15Boxer Kell Brook before the gameMandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul ReddingLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league...

LONDON Britain's Kell Brook has pulled out of his IBF world welterweight title fight against Argentina's Diego Chaves next week because of a rib injury sustained while sparring.

Unbeaten Brook's third defence of his belt had been due to take place in Sheffield on Oct. 24.

"It's always a bitter blow when an injury causes a fight to be postponed, especially so close to the event," promoter Eddie Hearn said in a statement.

"Kell picked up a rib injury in sparring yesterday and spent most of the day at hospital yesterday. He was desperate to fight but it was simply impossible and we will now look to reschedule the bout for the end of the year."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)