Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
NEW DELHI The Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) has been suspended by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in relation to the controversial elections that led to the country being banned by the IOC.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday for government interference as Abhay Singh Chautala, chairman of the boxing federation, was elected its new president.
The IABF amended its constitution in September to create the chairman's post to accommodate Chautala at the end of his tenure as the boxing federation president.
"This provisional suspension is also due to the fact that AIBA had learned about possible manipulation of the recent IABF's election," the governing body of amateur boxing said in a statement on Thursday.
"AIBA will now investigate this election and especially a potential political link between IOA President, as former Chairman of the IABF, and the IABF election."
IABF officials were not immediately available for comments.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.