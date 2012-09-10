Naomi Togashi of Japan (C) celebrates after defeating Oa Kokietgym of Thailand at the women's WBC light flyweight title bout in Tokyo May 2, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese boxing midwife Naomi Togashi, a former women's world flyweight champion, announced her retirement from the sport on Monday.

"Ten years ago I began boxing as an amateur," the 37-year-old told reporters after deciding to focus solely on delivering babies.

"I have continued working and training and I have no regrets."

Togashi turned professional in 2007, two years before women's boxing was even recognised in Japan, and won the World Boxing Council's flyweight crown the following year.

She successfully defended her title seven times before losing a decision to Mexico's Esmeralda Moreno.

"I really wanted to retire on a victory," said Togashi. "But I feel glad I chose to become a boxer."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Mark Meadows)