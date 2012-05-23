Former welterweight boxing champion Amir Khan of Britain walks past title belts during a news conference in Washington March 15, 2012, to announce a rematch with Lamont Peterson of the U.S. on May 19. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON Former champion Amir Khan will fight undefeated American light-welterweight Danny Garcia on July 14 for the WBC title.

The Briton's rematch against Lamont Peterson, scheduled for May 19, was called off after Peterson, who beat Khan in controversial circumstances to win the WBA super-lightweight and IBF light-welterweight titles, failed a drugs test.

Peterson has appealed against his failed drugs test and Khan is still waiting to find out whether or not he will be given back the belts he lost in the defeat.

Should that happen, or the titles be declared vacant, Khan's fight against Garcia, which will take place in Los Angeles or Las Vegas according to Khan, could be a unification contest.

"It's a good fight for me, Danny Garcia is unbeaten in 23 fights and has 14 knockouts so it will be a tough test for me," the 25-year-old Khan told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

"It's a great match-up, the WBC title will be on the line which I'd love to win. We don't know what's going to happen to the other two titles at the moment because the hearing will be in the next couple of weeks and then the governing bodies will make their decision."

Khan said he was still frustrated at being deprived a chance to avenge his December defeat by Peterson, who was awarded a split-decision after Khan was docked two points.

"I'm still angry because I trained so hard for that fight in the Philippines and LA then in the last week it was called off and all my training went down the drain," Khan, who has lost just twice in 28 fights, said.

"I'm still upset because I wanted to win my titles back and settle the score."

Philadelphia-based Garcia, 24, took the WBC title when he beat Erik Morales on points in Houston in March.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alastair Himmer)