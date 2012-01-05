Amir Khan (R) hits Lamont Peterson during the third round of their WBA super lightweight and IBF Junior welterweight title fight in Washington, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON British boxer Amir Khan on Thursday accused an unidentified man of "interfering" with the judges' scorecards during his controversial defeat by Lamont Peterson in Washington.

Khan, who lost his WBA super-lightweight and IBF light-welterweight titles to Peterson, posted a number of messages on his Twitter account and highlighted footage from last month's fight as he questioned the appearance of a man at ringside.

"The truth is finally coming out slowly but surely ... if I lost fair and square then fair enough I've lost n I move on, but does it really take over 10 minutes from the final bell to decide who's won?" Khan said on Twitter (@AmirKingKhan).

Following the bout on December 10, there was confusion and an unusually long delay of about 10 minutes in announcing the majority decision in Peterson's favour.

"I'm angry as I want the rematch next to put things straight but it doesn't look like he wants it ... watch the fight from 9.10 seconds of this video there is a guy wearing a grey suit with a blue shirt wearing a hat," Khan said.

In the footage, a man can be seen next to WBA supervisor, Michael Welsh. He then appears to reach across in front of him. Khan's camp said it was at this point when the man interfered with the scorecards.

"Who is this guy?" Khan asked on the social networking site. "What was he doing? Will be interesting to see if we get our answer.

"I want Michael Welsh to speak out about what was going on. It's only right and fair to do so. I knew there was something dodgy with the scoring.

"This time in round 11 he's seen here clearly picking up a yellow judges slip.. Strictly against the rules."

Last month Khan said he was unhappy with the performance of referee Joe Cooper, who deducted Khan two points for pushing.

Khan's camp had already lodged an appeal against the result of the fight and a decision is expected later this month.

The IBF declined to comment until after the appeal hearing on January 18.

