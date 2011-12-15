MUNICH, Germany Confident challenger Dereck Chisora will be the toughest opponent WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko has ever seen when the two meet in Munich on February 18, the Briton said on Thursday.

"I know my opponent and he hasn't seen anything like me," Chisora said during a joint news conference with Klitschko.

"They call him the doctor here and I call myself the most dangerous plague in the world," he said in reference to the Ukrainian's monicker 'Dr Ironfist' and his PhD in sports science. "It will be the shock of his life."

The 27-year-old Chisora was twice scheduled to fight Vitali's younger brother Vladimir, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles, but the Ukrainian pulled out injured both times.

Vitali, 40, knocked out Poland's Tomasz Adamek in his last fight on September 10 while Chisora was beaten on a split decision by Robert Helenius in a European title challenge on December 3.

"He sounds confident and that is good. I'll arrange a wakeup call so he can make the fight on time," said Klitschko after Chisora missed his flight for the news conference originally set for Wednesday.

"I cannot allow myself to fight weaker opponents than Chisora and I was impressed by his last fight. After our meeting, however, there will not be any questions about (who's better)," said the champion, who has won 43 of his 45 professional bouts.

Chisora, whose own record stands at 15 wins, two defeats, also lost his British and Commonwealth titles to compatriot Tyson Fury in July.

