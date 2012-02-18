A combination picture shows British boxer Dereck Chisora slapping the face of Ukrainian heavyweight WBC boxing champion Vitali Klitschko as they stare each other out, after the official weigh-in in Munich February 17, 2012. Klitschko will face challenger Chisora in a title bout on February 18, 2012 in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

British boxer Dereck Chisora (R) slaps the face of Ukrainian heavyweight WBC boxing champion Vitali Klitschko as they stare each other out, after the official weigh-in in Munich February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Ukrainian heavyweight WBC boxing champion Vitali Klitschko reacts after British boxer Dereck Chisora (2nd R) slapped him in the face after the official weigh-in Munich February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Ukrainian heavyweight WBC boxing champion Vitali Klitschko poses during the official weigh-in in Munich February 17, 2012. Klitschko will face challenger British boxer Dereck Chisora in a title bout on February 18, 2012 in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH, Germany Vitali Klitschko comfortably retained his WBC heavyweight title Saturday, scoring a unanimous points decision over British challenger Dereck Chisora in Munich's Olympic hall to ensure his family maintained a global stranglehold on the division.

The 40-year-old Ukrainian, whose younger brother Vladimir holds the WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO crowns, improved his record to 44-2 but was made to go the distance against the former British and Commonwealth champion, who made more enemies than friends with his antics before and after the 12 round clash.

"Chisora put in a solid performance today but as a person, I have no respect for him," Klitschko said in a ringside interview.

The taller Klitschko set the foundation for victory by dominated his shorter opponent in the opening rounds, his longer reach allowing him to pound Chisora with punishing rights from a distance.

Chisora, who had slapped his rival at the weigh-in on Friday and also spat water into Vladimir's face during the pre-fight ceremonies, recovered well and rattled Klitschko with a solid uppercut in the fifth round as he gained in confidence.

Klitschko, some 15 centimetres taller than the Briton, continued to cause damage with his big right but failed to land the decisive blow as he gradually ran out of steam and was content to edge the latter rounds to secure the points win.

The three judges scored 118-110, 118-110 and 119-111 in favor of the Ukrainian with a defiant Chisora demanding a rematch as 12,000 crowd booed and jeered him.

"This booing, I don't. As long as they paid money to watch the sport I love, I don't mind," he said.

"I want another fight. There will be a rematch or I will fight his younger brother," added Chisora, who lost his third bout in his last four contests to fall to 15-3.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)