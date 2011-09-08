Ukraine's heavyweight WBC world champion Vitali Klitschko smiles behind his belt during a news conference in Dresden May 25, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BERLIN World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, who faces Polish challenger Tomasz Adamek Saturday, will fight two or three more bouts before retiring, his coach Fritz Sdunek said Thursday.

"Vitali will have two or three fights, I do not think he will have more," Sdunek told the German Die Welt newspaper.

Sdunek said the 40-year-old Ukraine fighter will have no problems against Adamek despite the challenger's home crowd advantage in Wroclaw.

"Vitali to lose? Never. Mentally and physically he is so strong that absolutely nothing can go wrong there," long-time Klitschko coach Sdunek said.

Vitali's brother Vladimir beat Britain's David Haye on a unanimous points decision in July to add the WBA heavyweight title to his three other belts and complete his family's domination of the division. They hold the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and IBO belts between them.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)