David Haye, who announced his retirement last month, has been offered the chance to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko next year.

"Team Klitschko is in negotiations with Haye and has made him an offer," a management official for the Ukrainian brothers told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Now the ball is in Haye's court."

Haye, who lost his WBA world title to Vladimir Klitschko in Hamburg in July, quit boxing on his 31st birthday in October.

The Briton blamed his defeat on a broken toe and initially demanded a rematch.

On Monday, Haye told the BBC a fight with Vitali was possible.

"I haven't seen a contract but there are definitely talks going on," he said, adding a date in March was likely.

Vladimir, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO and WBA belts, will look to clinch his 50th knockout from 60 professional bouts when he takes on former world cruiserweight champion Jean-Marc Mormeckon in Duesseldorf on December 10.

Vitali retained his WBC title in September with a technical knockout of Pole Tomasz Adamek in the 10th round.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)