DUESSELDORF, Germany Heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko will fight Briton David Haye for the WBC crown, the Ukrainian said on Saturday without specifying a date.

"I can announce that my next fight will be with David Haye," Klitschko said immediately after his brother Vladimir knocked out Jean-Marc Mormeck to retain his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO crowns.

Haye, who retired in October, had been wanting to fight Klitschko after losing his WBA belt to Vladimir last July.

He was also involved in a post-fight brawl with Dereck Chisora after the former Commonwealth champion had lost his fight to Vitali on Feb 19 on points and is wanted by German police for questioning.

The British boxer said on Twitter: "Vitali has just finally agreed to fight me in a live RTL (television) interview. He told me I will be his next fight. Let's get ready to rumble."

Should the fight go ahead it could be 40-year-old Vitali's last after announcing before taking on Chisora that he planned to fight "a couples of times more" before retiring.

