Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
BERLIN Vladimir Klitschko will have a rematch with American challenger Tony Thompson in the Swiss city of Berne on July 7, the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old Ukrainian knocked out Thompson in their first bout in 2008.
"Thompson has a very good technique and gave me one of the toughest challenges of my career," Klitschko said in a statement.
The champion, who beat Britain's David Haye in July 2011, has a 57-3 record including 50 knockouts.
Southpaw Thompson, 40, has a 36-2 record with 24 knockouts but has won all five fights since the defeat by the Ukrainian.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Tony Jimenez)
PARIS France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Shaun Marsh has valuable experience in the subcontinent and should slot into the vacant number six spot in Australia's batting order for the upcoming tour of India, his state coach Justin Langer has said.