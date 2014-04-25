Heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine faces Axel Leapai of Australia (R) after the official weigh-in in the western city of Muelheim April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs interrupted the weigh-in of world champion Vladimir Klitschko and Australian challenger Alex Leapai on Friday demanding a fight against the Ukrainian.

The 42-year-old Briggs, who had made the same demands during a news conference this week after removing his shirt, was beaten by Vladimir's brother Vitaly in 2010 and spent a few days in hospital after the fight.

On Friday he entered the room and shouted his demands while the two fighters were on stage locked in staredown.

"I have the age, the experience and the power," shouted American Briggs during the weigh-in at a shopping mall in Muelheim near Dusseldorf, saying Klitschko was avoiding him.

The 38-year-old Klitschko, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO crowns and is due to fight Leapai on Saturday evening, brushed off Briggs's stunt, focusing solely on his fight with the Australian.

"I feel better than ever," he told reporters after weighing in at 112 kilos, as much as Leapai.

Klitschko's record stands at 61 wins with 51 knockouts and three defeats while 34-year-old Leapai has won 30 and lost four bouts.

